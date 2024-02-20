פעילות הכוחות דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing intensive operations in western Khan Yunis and killed dozens of terrorists since Monday. The troops directed aircraft that killed a number of the terrorists, and additional terrorists were killed by tank and sniper fire.

IDF troops in Khan Yunis identified a number of terrorists armed with an RPG missile and an AK-47. The terrorists were killed by the soldiers at close-range.

The IAF, directed by IDF troops, struck a Hamas weapons storage facility in Khan Yunis. During the strike, secondary explosions were identified at the site, indicating that large quantities of weapons were stored at the site.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops are continuing to operate and have killed a number of terrorists over the past day.

During one of the activities, IDF troops identified a terrorist in the area, and within a few minutes, the terrorist was killed by sniper fire.