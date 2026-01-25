תיעוד: השמדת תוואי תת-קרקעי באורך של כארבעה קילומטרים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The forces from the 7th Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the Gaza Division, dismantled a four-kilometer-long terror tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

The demolition process took several months and was carried out together with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit.

תיעוד: כוחות חטיבה 7 בדרום רצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Last week, troops exchanged fire with terrorists, killing six of them. The forces searched the area and located equipment and weapons, including an explosive device, magazines, and a bomb-making manual.

In an additional operation in the area, the forces located five inactive missile launchers and several other weapons.

