The forces from the 7th Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the Gaza Division, dismantled a four-kilometer-long terror tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.
The demolition process took several months and was carried out together with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit.
Last week, troops exchanged fire with terrorists, killing six of them. The forces searched the area and located equipment and weapons, including an explosive device, magazines, and a bomb-making manual.
In an additional operation in the area, the forces located five inactive missile launchers and several other weapons.