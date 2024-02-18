Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment at the IDF’s Southern Command HQ, together with the Head of the Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and additional IDF officials.

The commanders briefed the Minister on operational developments in the Gaza Strip, with an emphasis on operations conducted in the area of Nasser Hospital. The Minister was also presented with operational plans for the fight against Hamas battalions in central Gaza and the Rafah area.

“I would like to begin by expressing my appreciation for the actions taken by the Southern Command and its troops. This is the most advanced level of fighting that the IDF has demonstrated in many years, and it is the result of [great] coordination between the various efforts and forces,” the Defense Minister stated.

Regarding operations in the Nasser hospital, he noted: “The deepening of military activities in Khan Yunis continues to bear fruit. Two hundred terrorists have surrendered at Nasser hospital, dozens [of terrorists] have surrendered at the Amal hospital – this shows that they [Hamas] have lost their fighting spirit. Terrorists armed with RPGs, weapons, and guns, [faced the IDF] and did not fight back. They [Hamas terrorists] understood that their options were to surrender or die.”

According to Gallant, “Hamas has no confidence in its commanders – this is very, very apparent. In addition, the Hamas-Gaza branch is unresponsive – there is nobody to talk to on the ground, and the external leadership [abroad] is looking for leadership [in Gaza]. This means that there is a ‘bid’ for who will manage Gaza – there is no party in control.

“The Khan Yunis brigade has been defeated and no longer functions as a military entity. Hamas is left with forces in the central area of Gaza, and the Rafah brigade. The only thing required for their total collapse as a military system is the IDF’s decision. There is no one here to come to their aid – no Iranians and no international assistance,” he added.

“We will dismantle Hamas’ six remaining battalions – we have no right to stop as long as there are 134 hostages left in Gaza,” Gallant concluded.