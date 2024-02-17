Abu Obaydah, spokesman for Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has said that time is running out for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

In a prerecorded speech aired Friday on the al-Qassam Brigades' official site, Abu Obaydah said that the injured and ill Israeli hostages are in a very serious situation and are fighting for their lives.

"This is not surprising," he said. "Everything that our nation suffers from - hunger, thirst, and a lack of medical and other supplies - the enemy's prisoners are suffering and will suffer from. The enemy leadership and its barbarian army are the only ones who bear full responsibility for this. Time is running out very quickly - and take that as a warning."

He added, "The Al-Aqsa Flood system (the name Hamas gave to the October 7 massacre) changed and will change the face of the region, and since the morning of October 7, it has marked the start of the end and the fading of the longest and last occupation in modern history."

"The Al-Aqsa Flood system will not stop, and it will continue all the time until we remove the injustice and aggression from Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem, and it will be a decisive point in the history of the Islamic nation.

"The fighting beside the fighters of our [Islamic] nation will continue on all fronts and even expand and increase in light of the enemy's audacity, boastfulness, and wild Nazi aggression," he concluded.