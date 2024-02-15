תיעוד: חיסול מחבל שאיים ב-RPG על כוחות הצבא צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since Wednesday, the IAF has completed a series of strikes on terror targets in the Gaza Strip as part of assistance to the ground forces. During the strikes, underground terrorist infrastructure, military compounds, and launch posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were struck.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists over the past day. In one of the operations, aerial and ground forces killed a Hamas commander of observational activities. In addition, an Israeli Navy ship identified terrorists approaching forces in the area, following which ground and naval forces struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

In recent days, the IDF struck Hamas terrorists in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. Approximately 15 Hamas terrorists were killed, including terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre, and a Hamas general security operative.

תיעוד: פעילות צה"ל ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops are continuing to kill terrorists and conduct targeted raids on terror targets. Over the past day, the IDF special forces located numerous weapons, including various guns, explosives, and additional military equipment. In addition, two enemy spotters were identified operating in the area adjacent to the forces, who directed an aircraft that struck and killed the terrorists.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists with sniper and tank fire over the past day. In addition, the forces conducted targeted raids on terror targets in the area, and located AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines, and explosives.