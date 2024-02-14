Dr. Iddo Netanyahu, brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was interviewed by Shneor Weber and caused a great stir, when he harshly attacked the response of the heads of the security forces on Simchat Torah, the night before the murderous massacre by Hamas.

Netanyahu believes that the fact that the Prime Minister was not woken up is a serious case of misjudgment and, in conversation with Shneor Weber, said, "If the army didn't bother to wake up the Prime Minister in the middle of the night, it means that they wouldn’t have paid any attention to what the government or the Prime Minister would have anyway said on this matter. They preferred not to hear his opinion at all, because he might have ordered them to act in a way that they didn’t want to."

Regarding the inquiry committee that will be established after the war, Netanyahu said, "I believe that the committee should not recommend that this man be dismissed. It is a decision of the military or political echelon if they want to dismiss the Chief of Staff. I think that Lincoln dismissed four chiefs of staff, until he got his officials who won the war.

The US President is the head of the military, and he can do this easily. If the government wants to impeach the Chief of Staff because it found various things, then that's fine. Or not. Or because he performs excellently during wartime, gives the impression that he is performing excellently, has unusual successes with very few casualties, and this is really a difficult task in terms of built-up areas."