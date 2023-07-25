Ido Netanyahu, the brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said today (Tuesday) that the Americans are using the judicial reform as an excuse not to invite the Prime Minister to the White House.

"The American Democratic administration is interested in weakening the current government. It is not happy that there is a right-wing government. It has plans regarding Iran and it is not good for him to be there. The ultimate test of an Israeli prime minister is to manipulate and sometimes resist American pressure. Every democratic administration has acted resolutely against an Israeli right-wing government," said the Prime Minister's brother in an interview with Reshet Bet.

According to him, "It's not Biden specifically, but the American administration. They have their own policy that they want to implement in the Middle East and the one who is reluctant to implement it and thinks it's a wrong policy is Bibi."

About US President Joe Biden he said: "I don't know what mental state he is in."

Regarding his brother's health condition, Ido Netanyahu said that "I was not worried, my father with a pacemaker lived to the age of 102".