Transportation Minister Brigadier General Miri Regev (Likud), arrived at the beginning of the week for a diplomatic working visit to India.

During her trip, Regev is expected to meet with senior government officials in the country and sign a series of agreements in the fields of transportation.

Minister Regev chose to open her visit to the Chabad home in Mumbai, laying a wreath and lighting candles in memory of the victims of the brutal terrorist attack that took place there, in which six Jews were killed, including Chabad emissaries to Mumbai, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg.

Minister Regev toured the Chabad home with her entourage, and heard from the local emissary, Rabbi Yisrael Kozlovsky, about the intense activity during the year with the Jewish community and tourists there. The Minister of Transportation also visited the memorial to the murdered and the room of Moishy Holtzberg, who was two years old when his parents were murdered. Moishy was miraculously saved by his nanny, Sandra.

As part of a briefing she held for the local media at the end of the visit, Regev, a member of the political-security cabinet, addressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to activate his international contacts, among others in Saudi Arabia, in order to free the hostages and return them home.

Miri Regev at the Chabad house in Mumbai Courtesy