אוחנה במטוס צילום: דוברות

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who arrived in Israel on Monday morning from a diplomatic visit in the US, updated his fellow passengers on the EL AL flight of the heroic operation by Israeli forces to rescue hostages Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har.

"This is the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, welcome to Israel. Upon landing, we were notified of the heroic operation by IDF, Yamam, and Shin Bet forces to rescue two hostages from Rafah, Fernando and Louis, who were abducted from Nir Yitzhak. May we hear much more good news," Ohana said over the plane's intercom.

It was cleared for publication that during a joint IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Police operation in Rafah overnight, two Israeli hostages were rescued, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70).

Both were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, together with Louis’ partner Clara Merman, his sister Gabriela Leimberg, and her daughter Mia Leimberg, who were freed during the hostage release deal with Hamas in November.

They are both in good medical condition and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital.