The pan-Arab newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports, citing senior Egyptian officials, that an Egyptian security delegation visited Israel on Wednesday to discuss arrangements for a new round of negotiations on an exchange deal that will soon begin in Cairo, with the participation of representatives of Hamas and Qatar.

According to these sources, a senior Israeli security delegation will stay in Cairo at the same time to closely examine the results of the indirect negotiations with Hamas, which will also revolve around the question of the IDF's presence in the Gaza Strip and the demand to allow displaced Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

It was also reported in this context that the Egyptian security delegation that visited Israel this week met with advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who are dealing with the issue of the hostages and the security situation on the border between the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip.

In the talks in Israel, the intentions of the Israeli government to expand the military operations to Rafah were discussed and it was agreed to hold a discussion on this matter in order to prevent the negotiations which are being promoted by Egypt from being thwarted.

One Egyptian source stated that the American administration and regional factors are pressuring on both sides to move towards a ceasefire.

Commenting on a possible hostage release deal, the Egyptian source said that Hamas demands that Israel release 500 prisoners who are serving life sentences, and who are defined by Israel as terrorists with blood on their hands.

The source added that the Israeli government and the defense establishment oppose this demand, but it appears that there is a possibility of reaching a compromise on this.

It was also reported that, at the same time, Egypt is holding negotiations between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, and in this context, a senior member of the Palestinian Authority is scheduled to meet in Cairo with senior members of Hamas in order to reach a final agreement regarding the management of the Gaza Strip the day after the war.

According to the Egyptian official, there is an agreement in principle between the parties for the establishment of a national unity government, and that talks are taking place in Cairo discussing the security issue, the provision of services to the public and the collection of weapons in the Gaza Strip.