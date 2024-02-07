Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Tuesday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with representatives of bereaved families from the Heroism Forum.

During the emotional meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife heard from the families' representatives the accounts of those who fell in the fighting in the Gaza Strip and in the events of October 7, expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the heroism of the fallen, and shared in their deep sorrow.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the families' representatives, "I will focus on one main thing: Total victory. This victory is coming. We have advanced and are advancing constantly. Our heroes have not fallen in vain. We are on the way to the total victory and we will not stop. This position represents the overwhelming majority of the people. There are all kinds of commentators who say that this isn't possible; it is important to me that you know that it is within reach."

The members of the forum thanked the Prime Minister for his unequivocal remarks and expressed their support for him in the face of the heavy pressure from at home and abroad. One mother told the Prime Minister that his words make it possible for her to get up in the morning knowing that the mission on which their sons were sent will be completed.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife Sara told the families, "I thank you for your courage and for coming here to support the Prime Minister. Your support and your meeting with us is mutual and also important. Your children are our heroes. In death they have commanded the continued existence of the people of Israel as well as the commitment to total victory. I embrace you, I love you and we will always be together."

Also participating in the meeting were the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary.

Hebrew video:

