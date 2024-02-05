תיעוד: זיהוי וחיסול המחבל על ידי לוחמי הצנחנים צילום: דובר צה"ל

During combat operations in Khan Yunis, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade were attacked by a terrorist who threw a grenade at them and ran at them with a knife. The soldiers shot and neutralized the terrorist at point-blank range.

The incident occurred near one of the houses of the commander of the Khan Yunis brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization. There were no injuries to the IDF forces.

The IDF released bodycam footage of the incident and stated that "in Khan Yunis, where Hamas has deliberately embedded its military infrastructure within densely-populated, urban areas, the IDF Paratroopers Brigade has been fighting terrorist operatives in close-quarters combat situations over the last few weeks."

"During operations next to the residence of the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, paratroopers identified a terrorist operative - who was dressed in civilian clothing - armed with grenades and a knife. After the terrorist advanced toward them and threw a grenade in their direction, the soldiers immediately identified the threat, returned fire, and killed him at close range without sustaining any casualties.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terror organization's strategy of terrorists operating under the guise of civilians during military activities," the IDF stated.