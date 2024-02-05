In the central Gaza Strip, a five-man terrorist cell operating near IDF troops was identified and promptly thwarted through a joint operation involving ground forces, the brigade's fire control center, aircraft, naval vessels, and tanks.

IDF troops are continuing to conduct targeted raids on Hamas terrorist targets in the central and northern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the 401st and the Nahal brigades killed dozens of terrorists.

During IDF activity in Khan Yunis, an IAF fighter jet struck a Hamas terrorist cell operating inside terrorist infrastructure, where the terrorists were preparing to attack IDF troops in a nearby structure with explosives.

In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops continue to kill terror operatives in battles and conduct targeted raids on terrorist targets. Over the past day, the troops killed dozens of terrorists who ambushed the troops throughout the city.

In another IDF activity, a terrorist carrying explosive devices near IDF troops was identified and struck by an aircraft. Secondary explosions were seen, which indicated explosive devices in his possession.

In a separate IDF activity directed by intelligence in Khan Yunis, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist targets and located weapons including AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, and ammunition. The troops also killed 10 terrorists using close-range fire and aerial support.

Furthermore, IDF missile boats struck terrorist infrastructure used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.