Hila Rotem Shoshani Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, who was held captive by Hamas for 50 days, gave a video testimony recalling her experience in Gaza.

Hila was taken hostage by Hamas with her mother Raaya and her friend Emily Hand.

The testimony was screened at Saturday evening's rally calling for the release of the remaining hostages.

"The lives of the hostages are in danger every moment," she said in her testimony. "There is no food, no water, and no daylight. In the end, there will be no one left to save from there."

Hila recalled, "Me, Emily, and my mom woke up at 6 in the morning and ran to the safe room when there were missiles and sirens. We heard Arabic talking and then the terrorists opened the door and came in with guns and knives. They took us to the fence, put us in the car and we started driving. We saw burned houses and bodies, and didn’t see a single soldier. Truthfully I thought the whole kibbutz was either taken hostage or killed."

"I was lucky to have Emily, we spoke a little in whispers. But there was no food and no water, and we were in the dark without daylight. If we spoke loudly they would take us from the room we were in as punishment. Yes, alone, they took me from everyone. There are a lot of fears".

Hila ended with a message to the world: "It’s terrible that the lives of the hostages are in danger every moment there. In the end, there will be no one left to save from there. We need to return everyone quickly."