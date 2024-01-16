Journalist Piers Morgan on Monday interviewed Thomas Hand, father of nine-year-old Emily Hand who was freed from Hamas captivity after 50 days.

Hand thought Emily had been murdered by Hamas on October 7, before finding out she was alive and held hostage in Gaza.

In the interview, Morgan asked Thomas how it felt to first think his daughter was dead, before discovering she was being held captive and then how he reacted when she was finally released back to him.

Morgan also informed Thomas of Hamas’ claims that two more hostages had been killed, discovering one of them was with Emily throughout her captivity.

Emily, who was sitting next to her father throughout the interview, was seen wiping tears from her father's face throughout.