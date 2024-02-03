Jacqueline Glicksman, 81, lived alone in the Israeli town of Ein Hashlosha after her husband passed away last year.

On October 7th, she locked herself in the bomb shelter in her house, after which terrorists broke in. She made the bold decision to jump out of the window, escape the terrorists while wearing pajamas and flip-flops, and managed to evade the massacre.

She told Channel 12 News that during a lull in the rocket barrages, she allowed herself to leave the bomb shelter and make a cup of coffee, and suddenly recognized shouts of "Allahu Akhbar" nearby. “My son called me from the USA and told me to run to my shelter and turn off the lights. To my surprise, the door opened and a terrorist with a gun motioned to me to be quiet.”

A short while later, she heard something being scattered on the other side of the door of her shelter and decided not to stay. “I presumed they were not scattering candies about. It was something dangerous, so I got onto the dresser and jumped out of the window.”

Approximately a hundred terrorists were still roaming the town at the time. “I was continually checking if anyone was watching me as I ran. At a certain point, I saw a pillar of fire rising from one of the houses, which belonged to one of my friends. I learned later that she was still inside.”

Jacqueline continued to run approximately a kilometer and a half, with the intention of reaching the town's secretariat where the civilian emergency squad was supposed to be. When she arrived, she found the town civilian security coordinator lying next to his destroyed car. Jacqueline continued to run until she could take shelter with Marcelo, another resident of the town.