Algeria has drafted a UN Security Council resolution to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The draft also "rejects the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population" and again demands all parties comply with international law and calls for full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, the news agency added.

Algeria shared the draft with the 15-member council on Wednesday, diplomats said, after the body met to discuss a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week that ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

It was not immediately known when or if Algeria's draft resolution could be put to a vote. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China or Russia to be adopted.

In mid-December, the Security Council approved a resolution calling for a temporary truce in Gaza to allow increased aid into the Strip and the immediate release of hostages who were kidnapped during Hamas' October 7 in southern Israel.

The vote was 13 in favor and zero against. Both the United States and Russia abstained.

Earlier that month, the Security Council attempted a vote on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but the US vetoed the proposal.

In mid-October, a Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution, that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war in Gaza, failed to pass after it did not achieve the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body.

The text was controversial because, while it referred to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it did not directly name Hamas, whose terrorists murdered at least 1,200 people in Israel on October 7.

In late October, Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.