The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

There were 11 votes in favor, none against, and four countries abstained: China, Russia, Algeria and Mozambique.

The resolution that was passed "demands that the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield welcomed the approval of the resolution.

“The United States applauds today’s adoption by the United Nations Security Council of a resolution co-penned by the United States and Japan condemning Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The resolution unequivocally demands that the Houthis cease their attacks and underscores the Council’s support for navigational rights and freedoms of vessels of all States in the Red Sea in accordance with international law,” she said.

The vote came amid continued Houthi attacks in the region, which they have increased since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

On Tuesday, the US and British armies shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by the Houthis towards the Red Sea, in what was one of the biggest attacks by the group to date.

Yahya Sare'e, the military spokesman for the Houthi terrorist organization, claimed last week that the group attacked a ship that refused the Houthis' orders to stop and was on its way to Israel.

22 nations recently agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Last week, a group of 13 countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.