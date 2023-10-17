A Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza failed to pass on Monday after failing to achieve the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body.

The draft resolution received just five votes in favor and four votes against. There were six abstentions, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russia proposed the one-page draft text on Friday, which also called for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

The text was controversial because, while it referred to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it did not directly name Hamas, whose terrorists murdered at least 1,300 people in Israel on October 7.

Meanwhile on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which dealt with the war against Hamas.

This is the first conversation between the two since Netanyahu returned to the post of Prime Minister nine months ago.

A statement issued by the Russian side following Putin’s conversation with Netanyahu said that Putin expressed his “sincere condolences” to the families and friends of deceased Israelis and emphasized “his strong rejection and condemnation of any actions that victimize the civilian population.”

"Putin proposed steps that Russia would take to help calm the spirits, prevent further escalation and a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip. He informed Netanyahu of the talks he had with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Iran and Syria."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Monday night, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke tonight with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

“The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities,” the statement added.