The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, on Wednesday visited northern Israeli towns and farms along the Lebanese border that suffered damage from Hezbollah fire.

The Ministry of Defense's "Northern Horizon" Directorate is actively assessing the damage in numerous communities along the northern border, coordinating initial rehabilitation efforts in Israeli towns where security conditions permit.

Currently, the Directorate has identified 427 damaged houses, including 80 directly affected.

Guided by the Minister of Defense, the "Northern Horizon" Directorate serves as a liaison between the IDF, the Ministry of Defense, and the regional councils in northern Israel. Recognizing the challenges ahead, the Director General stated that he is committed to ensuring the security and safe return of residents to their homes.

The visit was attended by the Head of the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council, Shimon Guetta; Deputy Director General and Head of the Planning Division at the Ministry of Defense, Itamar Graf; Head of the 'Northern Horizon' Directorate, Brig. Gen. (Res.) David Suissa; Commander of the Home Front in the Northern Command, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Alon Friedman; and other senior officials.