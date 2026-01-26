President Trump and other American officials joined Israel in welcoming the recovery of Ran Gvili.

President Trump posted on Truth Social: "Just recovered the last Hostage body in GAZA. Thus, got back ALL 20 of the living Hostages, and ALL of the Dead! AMAZING JOB! Most thought of it as an impossible thing to do. Congratulations to my great team of Champions!!! President DJT."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote: "Incredible news. President Trump made this possible."

The US Ambassadors to Israel and the UN - Mike Huckabee and Mike Walz - both tweeted to celebrate the news. Huckabee declared it "One of the most wonderful bits of news in a long time! ALL hostages home!" He later shared a photo of himself removing his yellow ribbon pin.

Walz wrote that he had met the Gvili family personally and recounted praying with them for their son's return.

Jared Kushner tweeted: "The successful recovery of Police Officer Ran Gvili’s body in Gaza closes one of the darkest chapters of the Middle East conflict. For the first time since 2014 there are no Israeli hostages held in Gaza. All 20 live hostages and all 28 deceased hostages in Gaza have now been returned home."

"Under President Trump's leadership, Steve Witkoff and I worked closely with the CIA, Netanyahu and his team, the IDF, Egypt’s GIS, Turkey, Qatar, and many cooperative Gazans to make possible this unthinkable outcome. Coordination and trust were built between individuals and organizations where none previously existed. This produced tangible results."

"Helping the people of Gaza start a new chapter free from the tyranny of Hamas is a critical mission to prevent future death and destruction for Israelis and Palestinians. This will also eliminate a flashpoint manipulated by disingenuous actors to mobilized antisemitism and other forms of division and hatred."

"We are trying new approaches, hoping to achieve new outcomes. This is an end, but also a new beginning."

Representative Ritchie Torres of New York's 15th district wrote: "The body of the final hostage, Ran Gvili, has been recovered and returned to Israel. 843 days after the October 7 attack and abductions, there are no remaining Israeli hostages-alive or deceased-in Gaza. The long-overdue return of Gvili’s remains closes one of the most tragic and traumatic chapters of the war for Israel, the Jewish diaspora, and the free world."

Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, stated: “Today, Israel has brought home Ran Gvili, a young man who gave his life defending others on October 7. With his return, there are now no Israeli citizens being held captive in Gaza for the first time since 2014. After years of anguish, this moment brings a measure of closure to his family and to the Jewish people."

“We honor Ran’s bravery and his unwavering commitment to protecting innocent lives. Now, the international community must ensure that Hamas is never allowed to regain control of Gaza. The World Jewish Congress stands ready to support Phase Two of President Trump’s plan to end this war and secure lasting peace in the region."