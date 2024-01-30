A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday that his organization received a proposal for a multi-stage deal to release Israeli hostages.

According to the official, the deal would include three stages, the first being the release of women, elderly, and ill. In the second stage, soldiers will be released.

The final stage, according to the terrorist, would be the release of bodies.

In return, the official said he did not receive an exact number of terrorists to be released from Israeli prisons, but throughout all of the stages, all military activity, on both sides, will stop.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the various reports concerning a hostage deal.

"I hear talk about all kinds of deals. I would like to make it clear: We will not conclude this war without achieving all of its goals. This means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel," he declared.

"We will not withdraw the IDF from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen. What will happen? Total victory!" he added.