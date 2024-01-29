The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, published a message for the 62nd birthday of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"On this day, a terrorist who hides behind civilians and shouts slogans that incite murder and encourage bloodshed came into this world."

"His job was to steal from the poor and needy while he lives in a hotel, builds luxurious houses, and enjoys success and happiness at the expense of the Gazan people."

Adraee attached an illustration showing Haniyeh with a birthday cake made of dollars in an upscale hotel. He is shown smiling at a television feed of a Gazan family suffering from cold and poverty.