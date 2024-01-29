The 98th Division raided an underground tunnel located under the Bani Suheila cemetery in the heart of Khan Yunis. While investigating the tunnel, the forces came across explosives, sliding doors, and blast-proof doors, and eliminated the terrorists who were inside.

Inside the tunnel route, the forces located an office from which a Khan Yunis Brigade battalion commander managed the attack on October 7th, an operations room, a command and control center, and the living quarters of senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization. The tunnel was also used by Hamas to command their attacks against IDF forces both above and below ground.

This tunnel, dug by the Hamas terrorist organization, is part of a complex underground labyrinth, about a kilometer long and 20 meters deep.

At the end of the investigation, the tunnel was demolished by forces of the Yahalom special engineering unit.