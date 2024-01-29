The Knesset committee, chaired by coalition chairman, MK Ofir Katz, will meet Monday for the first time to discuss the ousting of MK Ofer Cassif, of Hadash.

The ousting process is being led by MK Oded Forer, Yisrael Beytenu, who signed over 85 members of the Knesset on the procedure.

The ousting was initiated following Cassif's decision to join the lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, as well as several statements and conduct that are inappropriate for members of the Israeli Knesset – as claimed by those demanding the ousting.

Estimates claim that the Knesset’s legal advisors will oppose the move as it cannot be determined that Cassif actually violated Article 7A, which stipulates support for terrorist activity against the state.

However, the decision lies in the vote of the committee members and a majority of 75% of is required for Cassif's dismissal.