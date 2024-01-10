85 members of the Knesset signed MK Oded Forer's (Israel Beytenu) proposal to impeach MK Ofer Cassif from the Knesset after he signed a petition supporting the claim against Israel in The Hague.

The request was forwarded to the Chairman of the Knesset Committee, MK Ofir Katz, who is obligated, by law, to set a date for the hearing within 21 days.

If the committee achieves a majority of 75% of the members for the impeachment of Cassif – it will be forwarded to the Knesset plenum for approval – where a majority of 90 members of Knesset will be required to make Cassif the first MK ever to be removed from the Knesset in such a procedure.

MK Forer said that "Cassif's actions must be regarded as clear-cut support for Hamas and its war against Israel" and, he therefore has no place in Israel’s legislature body."

It is estimated that if the move is approved, the issue will be appealed to the Supreme Court, which will have to decide whether Cassif's action falls under the categories set forth in the impeachment law: denying the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, inciting racism, or supporting an armed struggle against the state.