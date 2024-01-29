Family of Elkana Yehuda Sfez, killed in the building tragedy in Gaza, planted an olive tree in his memory outside their home in Kiryat Arba.

His brothers Reuven and Shai paid tribute to him: "Our little brother, Elkana Yehuda, wherever you went you left a footprint of joy, unity and modesty. You always honored your parents. You were always caring and respecting. You are a hero of Israel; you were exempt from military service, but you still fought to enlist."

"You never ran away from responsibility. You always stood tall, strong and determined. I was afraid you would fall, my little brother. You are the person with the most powerful silence I ever knew. A simple person, smiling and funny. I love you forever my little brother," they added.

Reuven dug the pit, Elkana’s cousin and best friend, Iliya Cohen, planted the tree, and the rest of the family members covered the pit with soil. Then they all stood and sang “Acheinu Beit Yisrael.”

Before the outbreak of the war, Elkana worked in personal security. He left parents Eliyahu and Rachel, and five older siblings – Reuven, Shai, Hillel, Shirel and Tiferet.