An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the IDF crashed early Monday morning in central Israel, near Kfar Mordechai in the Rehovot area.

The IDF responded, "The vehicle fell due to a technical malfunction, and there is no concern of leaked information. The vehicle's fragments were collected by security forces."

A fire broke out in Kfar Mordechai following the vehicle's crash. Reports of the incident came in at around 5:40a.m.

Firefighting teams from the Rehovot station acted at the scene to extinguish the flames.