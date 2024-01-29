UAV (illustrative)
UAV (illustrative)iStock

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the IDF crashed early Monday morning in central Israel, near Kfar Mordechai in the Rehovot area.

The IDF responded, "The vehicle fell due to a technical malfunction, and there is no concern of leaked information. The vehicle's fragments were collected by security forces."

Related articles:

A fire broke out in Kfar Mordechai following the vehicle's crash. Reports of the incident came in at around 5:40a.m.

Firefighting teams from the Rehovot station acted at the scene to extinguish the flames.