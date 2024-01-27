Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, wrote against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on X.

“The U.S., Canada, Finland, Australia, Italy, and the UK have stopped funding UNRWA due to staff involvement in the October 7 massacre. I call for more nations to join in.”

Katz explained his demand: “The UNRWA's ties with Hamas, providing refuge for terrorists, and perpetuating its rule are undeniable. The leadership of the UNRWA should be dismissed and thoroughly investigated for their knowledge of these activities.”

He added another suggestion for the day after the war: “In Gaza's rebuilding, the UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development.”