IAF fighter jets directed by IDF troops carried out strikes on dozens of terror targets, including operational centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and operational meeting points used by Hamas terrorists.

After five terrorist operatives were identified entering a Hamas military structure, the troops directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate them.

Furthermore, IDF ground troops identified four terrorists who had fired anti-tank missiles at the troops a few hours prior. The troops directed a fighter jet and an aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist cell. A number of additional terrorists were killed by the troops during combat in the area.

In a separate incident, IDF troops killed six terrorists who posed a threat to the troops, with assistance from tank and sniper fire.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF ground and air troops conducted joint operational activity to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure. Moreover, fighter jets struck a building rigged with explosives, as well as a military site, an anti-tank post and an operational tunnel shaft. Additionally, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists with tank fire and by directing IDF aircraft.

Additionally, on Thursday night, IDF naval troops struck a number of terror targets and provided fire support along the Gazan coastline as part of their assistance to the IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.