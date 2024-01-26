Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (Likud) spoke Thursday night with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, briefing the Secretary on the progress made in achieving Israel's goals in its war against Hamas.

Among the goals of the war are dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization across the Gaza strip, and bringing the hostages home. Gallant informed Austin of Israel's progress in dismantling Hamas, the major activities of which are currently focused on the area of Khan Yunis.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the US Administration for their involvement in the various efforts to ensure the release of the hostages, and emphasized the important role of US pressure in this matter.

The parties also discussed Hezbollah’s ongoing aggression on Israel’s northern border. Minister Gallant emphasized that the continued aggression and Hezbollah's refusal to withdraw its forces from the border area increase security tensions and hinder the possibility of reaching understandings, despite Israel’s preference for the diplomatic channel.

The Minister thanked Secretary Austin for his personal commitment to Israel’s security and support for Israel’s work in achieving its goals in the war. He also expressed his appreciation for the Secretary’s leadership and US activities that strengthen stability and security in the Middle East region.