A senior employee in the Pentagon of Iranian origin is suspected of allegedly leaking documents consisting of Israel's plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran, Sky News Arabia reported on Tuesday citing a Pentagon official.

According to the report, the suspect, who has not been convicted yet, works as the director of the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict.

The staffer in question was brought on by the Biden administration as part of the US negotiating team in nuclear negotiations with Iran but later left due to disagreements with the team leader. After leaving the team she remained in the Department of Defense as a senior policy advisor. Various Jewish publications have in the past accused the suspect of being an Iranian agent.

The official explained that the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees committees in Congress had been informed of the suspect's identity due to her "top security clearance that gives her the right to view highly classified information."

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that it is investigating the leak of Israel's plans to retaliate for the October 1st missile strike on the country by Iran.

“The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community,” the FBI said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”