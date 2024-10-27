Overnight, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Minister Gallant provided a briefing about the IDF’s precision strikes on military targets in Iran, in response to Iran’s attacks against the State of Israel over the past months. Minister Gallant discussed initial assessments regarding the success of the strikes against missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and Iranian aerial capabilities.

The Minister and Secretary discussed Israel’s defensive posture and activities. Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for the unwavering support of the United States for Israel’s defense against Iranian aggression, expressed most recently in the deployment of the THAAD battery to Israel, among other important areas of cooperation. The Minister and Secretary further discussed the importance of maintaining deterrence against Iran and its proxies in the region.

Minister Gallant also discussed the strategic opportunities that have risen as a result of operational achievements, in both the northern and southern arenas. In this regard, the Minister emphasized his commitment to achieving the goals of this war - including the the return of 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.