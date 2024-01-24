Sergeant Major (res.) Nicholas Berger, a soldier in the 8208th Battalion of the 261st Brigade, who fell in the disaster of the collapsed buildings in the Gaza Strip, was laid to rest at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery on Wednesday.

Berger is the youngest casualty in the collapse of the buildings in Gaza. He worked as a security guard on the light rail in Jerusalem and during his work he prevented two terrorist attacks, for which he was awarded a certificate of appreciation.

Wrapped in the flag of Givati, his uncle Natan eulogized him, "You fought to achieve this and you did it with pride. Only I cannot believe that I lost you, my Nicholas. I just can't believe it. It can't be. I'm just waiting for you to come back and tell me how you got out of it miraculously."

He added in tears, "I can't go on without you. I will never let you die. I will perpetuate your name and everyone will know who you were. A true hero, saving human lives, a beautiful boy like you. I have never heard anyone say a bad word about you. May God avenge your blood."

His brother eulogized him, "My little brother, our pride, our happiness, our joy. We are saying goodbye, but we will never forget everything you were for us. I am writing these words while fighting tears, just as you fought against the troubles we all had."

He added with tears, "I am talking about you, while you are not here. There are many things that do not come to mind at the moment, that may be forgotten, but I will never forget you. I will never forget what you were for us, you were the anchor for all of us. First of all, I want you to forgive me for not being able to change this bitter fate."