Since the beginning of the war, 12,000 trucks with 1,052 tons of medical equipment have entered Gaza. In coordination with the international community, the IDF continues to facilitate humanitarian and medical assistance efforts for Gazan civilians.

These include: vaccines against polio, tuberculosis, rotavirus (diarrhea) and measles, mumps, rubella.

Close to 30,000 people have been treated in the various field hospitals.

Civilian aerial evacuations began in the beginning of November and are coordinated with the countries who want to evacuate patients. A list of patients gets confirmed by the ISA. COGAT coordinates the evacuation with Egypt.