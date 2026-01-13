Itzik Bonzel, father of Sgt. Amit Bonzel z"l, who was killed in battle, spoke at the Arutz Sheva studio in the Knesset as part of the “Gaza - The Day After" conference and expressed deep concern over the security situation.

According to Bonzel, the current situation is reminiscent of the period before the IDF entered Rafah. “Hamas is strengthening, recruiting masses into its ranks, rebuilding the tunnels, preparing for the days ahead. We will pay a very heavy price in human lives for this," he warned. Bonzel stressed that there is no choice but to return to fighting “in order to disarm Hamas."

Asked about public fatigue from the war, he responded: “You don’t want another October 7. I am not threatening or intimidating anyone. We know there will be another war someday. The Gaza issue must be resolved militarily. There is no other way."

Addressing education in Gaza, he said: “Every child growing up today in Gaza is part of a generation that is still being brainwashed with the idea that Israel is the enemy and that Israelis are occupiers who want to kill us."

Referring to US President Donald Trump, Bonzel said: “I do not see him as a great savior. We need to rely only on ourselves." He added that while there are indeed opportunities for coordination with Trump, “the message is that we must rely on ourselves, only on ourselves."

Bonzel was asked whether Prime Minister Netanyahu is meeting expectations, and replied: “Unequivocally. The Prime Minister has stood by all the commitments he made to us as the ‘Gvura Forum.’ We need patience. I absolutely trust him as the leader of the state." He emphasized that Netanyahu has not retreated from the war’s objectives: “He has not started wavering, he is not telling stories."

Regarding a commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, he said: “The debate is not about which committee will be established. My mission is to bring to criminal justice anyone who is found responsible and guilty in this failed event of October 7."

Bonzel stressed that his focus is directed at the military echelon. “There was a failure here in the IDF and Shin Bet, first and foremost," he said. “I say to the people of Israel: I am not acting out of revenge, but if there are no personal conclusions and punishment for those responsible - you are next."

He concluded with a stark warning to the public: “If they are not punished - you are next. You will lose your loved ones just as I lost my son Amit. There is no way this will not happen."