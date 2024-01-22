The Palestinian Authority (PA) has agreed to accept the tax monies transferred to it by Israel, without the portion intended for Gaza, a British report said.

In November, the Knesset's Political-Security Cabinet decided to offset from the funds of the Palestinian Authority all the money intended for the Gaza Strip, in addition to the offset that is carried out, in accordance with the law, of funds paid to terrorists and their families.

However, the decision stated that after the offset, Israel will transfer the tax money to the Palestinian Authority during the war.

Days later, the PA announced that it would not accept the funds, and PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh emphasized, "We reiterate our rejection of the ongoing Israeli attempts to separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, the latest of which is the deduction of the funds allocated to the Gaza Strip."

Less than two weeks later, the PA returned the funds, in the amount of 402 million shekels, due to an extensive and significant offset made in the funds in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet. The funds that have been offset are intended for Gaza and for families of terrorists.