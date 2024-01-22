In the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist cell that was advancing toward forces in the area was killed.

A number of terrorists who attempted to ambush IDF troops were also identified and struck by an aircraft in a joint ground and aerial operation.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist cell. The troops responded with fire and killed one of the terrorists. The troops then directed an aircraft that struck and killed the remaining terrorists.

An IDF fighter jet struck the military compound in which the terrorist cell had operated.

Earlier this week, IDF forces guided by precise intelligence, the forces conducted a targeted raid on terror infrastructure where dozens of rocket launchers, explosive devices and intelligence documents were located. The rocket launchers were dismantled.

The IDF emphasized, "There is no area without a tunnel shaft, no school or mosque without weapons."