Revealed: The tunnel where hostages were held in Khan Yunis
IDF reveals new footage showing enormous tunnel in Khan Yunis, where some of the hostages were held.
Israel National News Jan 21, 2024, 8:16 PM (GMT+2)
hostages
Swords of Iron