Approximately 15 million NIS were confiscated by the IDF in recent weeks, during operations in Gaza.

The money was transferred to the Defense Ministry's Finances Department, and will be deposited in the State treasury.

The funds were found and confiscated by the unit for removal of spoils, which is run by the IDF's logistics and technology department. Among other locations, the funds were discovered in Hamas strongholds and in the homes of wanted suspects, in which Hamas operations were held.

In addition, approximately one million dollars were found, as well as Iraqi, Jordanian, and Egyptian currency.

Since the start of the war, over 20 million NIS of funds have been confiscated. All of it has been transferred to the Defense Ministry, counted, and will be deposited in the State treasury.