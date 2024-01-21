A resident of the Israeli Bedouin town of Rahat was arrested over the weekend for allegedly employing and hiding three Gazan women who worked in a factory in the Sha'ar Hanegev industrial zone.

Officers from the Sderot police station and Border Police officers conducted an operation in the Sha'ar Hanegev industrial zone after suspicion arose that Gazan residents were being illegally housed and employed at one of the factories.

During the raid and search in the factory, officers found three women who at first presented themselves as Israeli residents from southern Israel. However, after further examination, it was found that they were residents of Gaza who were staying and working in Israel illegally.

The suspects were arrested for continued questioning, and at the same time, police detectives continued to work to find the foremen who brought them to work in the factory.

The officers succeeded in identifying a suspect, aged 42 from Rahat, and she was arrested for questioning over the weekend, under suspicion of housing, transporting, and employing illegal aliens.