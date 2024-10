As part of "Operation Emergency Brakes" led by Police Commissioner Dani Levi, Tel Aviv Border Police officers operated on Thursday to locate illegal infiltrators in the city.

While searching a food business, the officers arrested three illegal infiltrators who were hiding in a refrigerator.

The three infiltrators were arrested and taken for further questioning by the police.

The owner of the business, a resident of central Israel in his 50s, was arrested and taken for questioning by the police.