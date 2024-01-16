President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will fly tomorrow (Wednesday) to the World Economic Forum that will be held in Davos, Switzerland.

During the visit, which will be joined by representatives of the hostages’ families, President Herzog will hold policy meetings with international leaders who are due to participate in the conference and will speak to the main conference. The President's wife Michal will participate in a panel dealing with antisemitism in the world.

The purpose of the meetings is to promote intense political pressure, as part of the ultimate effort to return the hostages held by Hamas as quickly and peacefully as possible, as well as to reveal the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, to the world leaders in a clear and in-depth manner.

The President will also underscore the humanitarian efforts that Israel is making, which are an integral part of the overall campaign, as well as the essential security threat facing the State of Israel and the entire region, as long as Hamas continues to control the Gaza Strip.