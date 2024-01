The IDF on Tuesday afternoon reported that Sergeant major (res.) Noam Ashram has died after being wounded in battle in Gaza.

Ashram, 37 years old from Kfar Saba, fought in Reconnaissance Platoon 5352 of Brigade 179.

He was injured in battle in central Gaza on December 29, 2023. On January 16, he died of his wounds.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares in the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said.