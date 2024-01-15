The Hamas terrorist organization claimed this evening (Monday) that Itai Svirsky and another hostage featured in a new psychological terrorism video Hamas published yesterday have been killed.

The third hostage in the video, Noa Argamani, delivered the claim in a second video released today. In the video, Argamni stated that the two were killed in an IDF airstrike on the Hamas facility where they were held.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari made a statement to the media this evening (Monday) concerning the suspicions that Svirsky and another hostage had been killed.

"Over the last day, Hamas has published videos about hostages, cruelly exploiting innocent people being held hostage. This evening, I would like to provide an update on the information available to us about these events, after we notified the families," Hagari said.

"Itai, Noa, and another hostage whose family asked not to say his name, were kidnapped to Gaza in a criminal and violent manner by the Hamas terror organization on October 7th.

"Itai Svirsky, 38, had gone to his parents' home in Kibbutz Be'eri to celebrate the festival of Simchat Torah. His parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists, and he was abducted.

"Noa Argamani, 26, was abducted from the “Nova” party along with her partner, Avinatan. The Nova party symbolized what is good and the joy of life for the youth. The image of Noa, on a motorcycle, surrounded by terrorists and crying out for help, strikes the heart of every person in the country and the world.

"While we have received a sign of life from Noa, I refer to the description that emerges from the video regarding the fate of Itai and the additional captive:

"Itai was not shot by our forces – this is a Hamas lie. The building where they were being held was not a target, and it was not struck by our forces.

"We did not know their real-time location; we do not strike in places where we know there may be hostages. In hindsight, we know we struck targets near to the location where they were being held. We are investigating the event and its circumstances, examining the images distributed by Hamas, alongside additional information at our disposal.

"Nevertheless, I wish to update that in recent days, IDF representatives met with the families of Itai and the additional captive and expressed grave concern for their fate, due to information available to us.

"Even during these difficult hours, we are in constant contact with the families, updating them with the details we know about their loved ones. We will continue to update them with every piece of verified information we have before then notifying the public.

"Hamas tries to sow fear by exploiting the fact that Israeli society sanctifies the lives of its people.

"Yes, Israeli society sanctifies the lives of its people. This is our strength – our concern for our citizens and our determination to return the hostages. We are operating using every means to bring them back home and to prevent harm to them. This is our compass on the battlefield – our moral obligation.

"I call on the public to refrain from spreading rumors and unverified information, and to stick to reports issued by official bodies," the IDF Spokesperson concluded.

The video was published a few hours after the conclusion of the rally, which lasted an entire day, to mark 100 days since the hostages were kidnapped by Hamas. Hamas claimed that it would reveal the fate of the hostages in the video today.

Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa, who is terminally ill, spoke at the event and said: "I am Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa who was kidnapped on October 7 with her partner - Avinatan. Noa has been held captive by Hamas for 100 days and I don't understand how this can be, how she is still there? I want to say thank you to the people of Israel, your help warms my heart. Thank you, I love you very much. I hope I will be able to see her before my last day."