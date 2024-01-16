Beilinson Hospital reports that it is still treating three of those wounded in the attack in Ra'anana on Monday.

One victim in his sixties, who was seriously injured, has become slightly more stable, but he is still considered in danger. A man in his thirties has received orthopedic surgery over the night, and is considered seriously injured but stabilized. Both are sedated and on respirators in the general intensive care ward.

A woman who was mildly injured is expected to be released later today.

Meir Hospital is still treating four victims, two seriously wounded and two moderately wounded.

The terrorists have been identified as Mahmoud Zida'at, 44, and Ahmed Zida'at, 24, from the Hebron region. Neither had a permit to be in pre-1967 Israel.

The ISA reports that both were forbidden from entering pre-1967 Israel after they had been caught doing so illegally several times, even serving prison sentences for illegal entry into the area. One claimed during his court case that he had done so only to feed his children.

One of the two wrote on Telegram, before he was arrested: "I have taken revenge. Allahu Akbar.” A forged identity card was found on one of the terrorists.

The attack, which developed into several scenes in Ra'anana, left one woman dead and 18 Israelis injured. Five of the casualties were seriously injured, eight moderately, and the rest lightly.

The terrorists began the attack from the car wash where they were illegally employed. The employers have been arrested. One found a car and removed a 70-year-old woman from it, stabbed her, and took the car. The driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and doctors declared her dead.

After that, the terrorists struck an additional car, ran over pedestrians, and drove to Ahuza Street, where they changed cars and continued ramming victims.

The second terrorist also rammed pedestrians and escaped the scene. The two were arrested approximately half an hour apart. Both have prior convictions.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised the police response to the attack: “The picture became clear very quickly. Officers from Kfar Saba arrested the first terrorist and eventually caught the second as well. We continue to work throughout Israel at extreme levels of alertness due to the number of warnings we have received. We ask the public to be vigilant and contact us about anything out of the ordinary.”