זירת האירוע ברעננה מד"א

One person and 18 individuals, including at least four children and teens, were injured after a vehicle plowed into them on Monday in two separate locations in Raanana in central Israel.

MDA reported that a 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, two males, aged 34 and 16, are in serious condition with head and limb trauma, eight are in moderate condition, and three are in light condition. All victims were evacuated to Beilinson and Meir hospitals. The 70-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

An initial investigation found that the terrorist, a Hebron resident in his 40s, commandeered a car after he broke into it and stabbed the driver in her upper body. From there he drove and began running over pedestrians.

At one point, the terrorist hit a security barrier and was unable to start the vehicle. He then left the vehicle and commandeered an additional car, continued driving to Weitzmann Street, where he ran over additional victims and fled the scene. It is unsure at the moment if the terrorist was neutralized.

After that, a report came in of a woman who suffered stab wounds.

It is unclear if the terrorist who perpetrated the ramming was the same one who carried out the stabbing.

The police ask residents to be vigilant and follow the officers' directions. Raanana Mayor Chaim Broyde asked residents to remain in their homes.

Shaked Green, Magen David Adom MDA

Tania Kohar, deputy head of the Ra'aana branch of United Hatzalah, reported: "I arrived at the scenes of two incidents on Haroshet Street and Achuza Street in Ra'anana and together with a large number of United Hatzalah EMTs and paramedics we provided initial treatment to the injured, who were then transported to the hospital."

MDA Medicycle EMT Eli Raymond recounted: "We arrived in large numbers at the scene, and saw several casualties lying in varying conditions. We immediately began a primary triage, including field treatments such as stopping the bleeding, immobilization, and drug therapy. We evacuated the casualties for further treatment in different hospitals."