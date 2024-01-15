The Arabic magazine Asharq Al-Awsat reports that the attempt to capture the Israeli outpost on Mt. Dov yesterday (Sunday) was undertaken by an armed group of still-uncertain affiliation.

According to the report, a new and unknown power attacked the outpost near southern Lebanon. The group called itself ‘The Islamic Power Battalion’ and took responsibility for the attempts to take over the Shebaa Farms.

The IDF announced that the attempt had failed and that three members of the attacking force had been killed. Five Israeli soldiers were injured and taken to hospital care.

The Islamic Power Battalion confirmed that its militants had carried out the attack at dawn on Sunday and that three of them had been killed, with two managing to escape into Lebanon. They also announced that the attack was a response to the Israeli assassination of members of the group that had taken place on Friday of last week.

Lebanese media reported that this was the first time the organization had been heard of in Lebanon, with no party acknowledging its political affiliation.