Several young protesters chanting "Trump, climate criminal" briefly disrupted an Iowa campaign event by former US President Donald Trump, on the eve of the state's first-in-nation vote in the Republican presidential nomination race, AFP reported.

One protester held a black-and-yellow banner bearing the same three words before being quickly hustled from the room by guards, the report said.

The roomful of Trump supporters responded with loud shouts of "USA, USA!"

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, called one of the protesters "young and immature" as she was being escorted out.

"They're fighting oil," he said. "They're basically saying let's close up on our country."