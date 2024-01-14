Clara Marman, 63, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7 and was released as part of a prisoner swap, spoke to Kan Reshet Bet about her experiences.

Marman's partner, Louis Har, and her brother Fernando Marman, remain hostage in Gaza.

"They brutally brought us out of our homes, and took us on a very long road," she recounted. "They brought three of us through a breach in the fence, went around from the other side of the fence, and put us on the truck.

"They drove and we passed the separation barriers, we drove through a tunnel and after that, again a walk of over two hours. In the tunnel we traveled into the Strip and we were all together in the tunnel, as a whole family."

Regarding the efforts to agree on another prisoner swap, she said that Hamas perpetrated psychological terror: "They updated us on the talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt. They tried to tell us what the situation was, they told us that it was impossible to agree because [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu did not want us, and that the army was not willing to save us. When the deal advanced, they told us it included only women and children, and I said there is no way I would leave Louis or Fernando."

From a health perspective, Marman said that they felt week, especially after the separation: "Louis needs daily medications, which he is not receiving. What harms them now is that we were separated, and we were five."